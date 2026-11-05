Real Sociedad and Lyon play out Europa League score draw

Real Sociedad missed out on a third consecutive home win as Olympique Lyonnais ended a run of three straight away defeats with a battling 1-1 draw in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Lyon travelled to San Sebastian without a permanent manager after Paulo Fonseca left his role to take over the reins at his boyhood club, Sporting CP.

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Caretaker boss Jorge Maciel saw his side have a penalty appeal waved off just moments before Orri Oskarsson netted a 28th-minute opener for Real Sociedad.

The Icelandic striker made an untracked run to power his header home from Ander Barrenetxea’s inviting cross, marking his fourth goal in his last five competitive appearances.

Sensing Lyon were still reeling from Oskarsson’s header, Mikel Oyarzabal wound up a fierce long-range effort that whistled just past Dominik Greif’s left post.

Match momentum Flashscore

After taking a narrow lead into the break, Sociedad threatened to double their advantage when Oyarzabal’s clever header set up Barrenetxea in the early stages of the second period, but the winger ultimately failed to guide his half-volley on target.

The hosts were made to rue that miss almost instantly as Corentin Tolisso pulled his side level with a sumptuous strike from inside the box.

After being picked out by Tanner Tessmann’s lofted delivery, Tolisso neatly cushioned the ball with his chest before emphatically volleying home with his second touch to stun the home crowd.

The visitors nearly undid their good work when a poor pass opened the door for La Real to work the ball to their captain, Oyarzabal, who forced Greif to make a strong stop at his near post. The Lyon goalkeeper was soon required again to prevent Sergio Gomez from whipping in a dipping free-kick.

While the French side appeared more focused on preserving their point, they nearly snatched all three when Tolisso’s 90th-minute header drew a superb reaction stop from Unai Marrero.

That moment perhaps made La Real feel grateful for a point, although they will be frustrated to still be two points adrift of their opponents despite both sides being inside the top 24.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Orri Oskarsson (Real Sociedad)

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