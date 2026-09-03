Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo share frustrating goalless draw

Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad goes up for a header with Marcos Alonso of Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad were frustrated in their search for their first back-to-back LaLiga wins since January, as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Real Sociedad had only lost two of their previous 14 home matches (W8, D4) while Celta Vigo had won just one of their last six competitive away games (D2, L3), and that disparity in form translated into a stark contrast of confidence levels early on.

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The home side dominated possession in the opening minutes, and came close to taking the lead near the quarter-hour mark, as Jon Martin’s powerful downward header was saved by Celta goalkeeper Radu.

The Sociedad chances kept coming, and World Cup and European Championship winner Mikel Oyarzabal was next to try his luck, only to see his stinging left-foot effort instinctively saved before the ball fell to Takefusa Kubo, who inexplicably sent a close-range volley over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy.

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Yangel Herrera’s low left-foot drive was then tipped around the post by Radu as the pressure continued to build. The last of the hosts’ first-half efforts came when Benat Turrientes tested Radu with a venomous left-footed 25-yarder which was straight at the Romanian.

After the break, Sociedad failed to build on their first-half dominance, with the biggest chance either team having before the hour mark falling to Celta forward Andres Antanon as he shot well wide following a promising counterattack.

Rash challenges would then become a theme, with visiting defenders Yoel Lago and former Chelsea man Marcos Alonso both being booked.

Sociedad’s frustrations only rose further when they felt they had strong claims for a penalty with less than 15 minutes to go. Former Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes looked to have been pulled to the floor after winning the ball off Alvaro Nunez inside the penalty area, but referee Víctor García Verdura waved away the appeals.

Almost on cue, Celta Vigo’s veteran forward Iago Aspas nearly delivered the ultimate sucker punch with 10 minutes to play, but even he had an off-night, seeing his effort was well stopped by Remiro.

Ultimately, this one was to be a first goalless draw between the sides since November 2008, and definitely not one for the history books. Next up for Real Sociedad is a trip to Elche on Monday evening, while Celta Vigo are also away on Monday, as they travel to face Getafe.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcos Alonso (Celta Vigo)

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