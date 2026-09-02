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Real Madrid star Asencio convicted of drink driving as he is handed eight-month driving ban

Real Madrid star Asencio convicted of drink-driving as he is handed eight-month driving ban
Real Madrid star Asencio convicted of drink-driving as he is handed eight-month driving ban Raúl Asencio

Real Madrid's Raúl Asencio has been convicted of drink-driving this week

Earlier this year Asensio was caught up in a sexual video case in which two young women, aged 16 and 18 at the time, which prosecutors say were recorded without their consent in 2023. 

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It soon followed that Asensio had been offered to European rivals Liverpool as Madrid tried to cut ties with the defender who had no intention of leaving the side. 

Now, the 23 year old has just been convicted of a road-safety offence after driving while over the alcohol limit in Gran Canaria. Reports state he registered 0.90 mg/l of alcohol in breath, compared with Spain’s general limit of 0.25 mg/l. 

Asensio was slapped with a €14,400 fine and an eight-month driving ban after he reportedly admitted the facts in a fast-track trial. 

The news comes as just 24 hours before the defender is due to appear before the judge of Criminal Court for the video case alongside three former teammates from Real Madrid's youth academy in Ferrán Ruiz, Juan Rodríguez, and Andrés García. 

The defender continues to get into trouble and it is clear why Madrid attempted to offload him in the summer. Manager Jose Mourinho will not be happy with the youngster who is unlikely to feature in any of Madrid’s upcoming games against Real Betis, Inter Milan, Rayo Vallecano or Elche. 

 

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