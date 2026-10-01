Real Madrid hand UEFA documents on Barcelona referee payments

UEFA confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it had received multiple documents from Real Madrid regarding the investigation into allegations that Barcelona have made payments to Jose María Enriquez Negreira, the former deputy head of Spain's technical committee of referees.

The Negreira case, an investigation into payments that Barcelona allegedly sent to the CTA vice-president over several seasons, is has loomed large over Spanish football in recent years.

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On Thursday afternoon, UEFA confirmed that it had received a 'substantial' amount of documents relating to the matter from Real Madrid, who have previously called for Barcelona to be stripped of titles.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid issued a statement pressuring the governing body to investigate the events.

"In light of the communication issued today by UEFA regarding the so-called 'Negreira case,' Real Madrid C.F. states the following," the statement read.

"UEFA has confirmed the receipt of the complaint filed by Real Madrid C.F. and the continuation of the investigation concerning payments made over the past two decades by F.C. Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees.

"The complaint filed by our club includes extensive documentation and evidence regarding events of extraordinary seriousness, which directly affect the integrity of the competition and confidence in the refereeing system.

"Real Madrid C.F. considers it essential that, now that UEFA has this documentation, the investigation proceeds with the utmost urgency until its full conclusion, and that the competent bodies take the appropriate decisions in accordance with the severity of the verified facts.

"Our club will continue to actively collaborate with UEFA and take all actions within its power to clarify events that it deems incompatible with the principles of integrity, transparency, and fair play that should govern European football."