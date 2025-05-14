Raul Asencio: Real Madrid star charged in child abuse case

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
A Spanish court has officially charged Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio in connection with an alleged child sex abuse case.

According to Marca, a court in Gran Canaria has officially charged centre-back Raul Asencio along with Andres Garcia, Ferran Ruiz, and Juan Rodriguez for allegedly filming sexual videos of two women.

One of the women; a minor and sharing the videos without their permission in June 2023.

The alleged crimes include secretly recording private content without permission, sharing those videos with others without the victims' knowledge or consent, involving a minor in pornographic activities, and having child pornography.

