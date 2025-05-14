Rangers' Dessers reaches half-century of goals with Dundee brace

Dessers at the double as Rangers hit three past Dundee United

Cyriel Dessers scored twice as Rangers defeated Dundee United 3-1 in their last home game of the Scottish Premiership.

Unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, the Gers hosted the Terrors at Ibrox Stadium, and it was the Nigerian who took center stage.

Just 20 minutes into the game, Samuel Cleall-Harding put the visitors ahead by heading in a well-taken corner past the goalkeeper.

However, Dessers leveled the score five minutes later with a brilliant header from a superb cross by Jefte.

Dessers put his team back in the lead in the 73rd minute with a penalty, marking his 50th goal for Rangers before Nico Raskin made it 3-1 with a precise finish from Vaclav Cerny’s assist.