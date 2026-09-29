PSG star Ruiz wants to end playing career at Real Betis

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has reiterated his ambition to end his playing career at boyhood club Real Betis.

Speaking ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League encounter with Croatia, the 30-year-old expressed his enduring affection for the Andalusian outfit, where he began his professional career.

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Despite continuing his career in the French capital, Ruiz revealed that he still closely follows Betis' matches and hopes to return to Seville one day.

“I’ve always said it, I try to watch all their matches and I’m happy with their good results. I’m a Betis supporter, everyone knows that,” he said.

“I would like to finish my career here. It’s not the time, but it will surely happen in the future.”