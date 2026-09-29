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PSG star Ruiz wants to end playing career at Real Betis

PSG star Ruiz wants to end playing career at Real Betis
PSG star Ruiz wants to end playing career at Real BetisJulio Munoz / EPA / Profimedia

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has reiterated his ambition to end his playing career at boyhood club Real Betis.

Speaking ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League encounter with Croatia, the 30-year-old expressed his enduring affection for the Andalusian outfit, where he began his professional career.

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Despite continuing his career in the French capital, Ruiz revealed that he still closely follows Betis' matches and hopes to return to Seville one day.

“I’ve always said it, I try to watch all their matches and I’m happy with their good results. I’m a Betis supporter, everyone knows that,” he said.

“I would like to finish my career here. It’s not the time, but it will surely happen in the future.”

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