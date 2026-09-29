Ethan Mbappe handed three-match Champions League ban

Lille midfielder Ethan Mbappe has been handed a three-match suspension by UEFA following his red card in the club's 3-2 Champions League defeat to Real Betis.

The 19-year-old, younger brother of Real Madrid star Kylian, was dismissed in the 56th minute, shortly after the Spanish side scored what proved to be the winning goal.

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Mbappe raised his arm into Natan's face as play was about to resume. Although the incident initially escaped the referee's attention, a VAR review resulted in a straight red card.

UEFA has now confirmed a three-game ban, ruling the France youth international out of Lille's trip to Arsenal on October 13 and subsequent home fixtures against Galatasaray and Bodo/Glimt.

The former Paris Saint-Germain academy player will be available again for Lille's Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich after serving his suspension in full.