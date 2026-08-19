PSG’s Ligue 1 opener moved to Rennes over poor pitch condition

Paris Saint-Germain's opening match of their Ligue 1 title defence has been moved to scheduled visitors Rennes' Roazhon Park ground due to the poor condition of the European champions' pitch, the French league (LFP) said Wednesday.

"The current state of the pitch does not allow for player safety to be guaranteed," the LFP said in a statement.

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PSG were originally due to host Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, although the date and time of the match has not been changed.

The capital side confirmed that "the latest heatwave after successive, exceptional hot spells in the Paris region this summer has sharply accelerated the deterioration of the Parc des Princes pitch, which is now severely damaged".

The club added that the pitch would be replaced before the home game against Monaco on September 4.

As a result of the switch, PSG will now host Rennes on the weekend of March 6.

Meanwhile, PSG left-back Nuno Mendes was handed a three-match suspension for his red card in the Champions Trophy loss to Lens at the weekend.

The Portugal international was sent off in the 87th minute for elbowing Lens' Michal Skoras.

He will also miss PSG's Ligue 1 matches against Lille and Monaco.

Coach Luis Enrique could call up Lucas Digne to replace him after the France left-back's recent arrival from Aston Villa.

PSG will play away at Lille on August 28, having already played two matches away from home - the Champions Trophy and the UEFA Super Cup, where they beat Aston Villa 2–1 in Salzburg, Austria.