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PSG confirm Mayulu injury after France U21 setback

PSG confirm Mayulu injury after France U21 setback
PSG confirm Mayulu injury after France U21 setbackPSNEWZ / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Senny Mayulu is set to spend several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a left thigh injury while on international duty with France U21s.

The 20-year-old was forced off shortly before half-time during Les Bleuets’ 2-0 victory over Estonia earlier this week.

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France U21 coach Gérald Baticle subsequently revealed that Mayulu had complained of pain in his left thigh, with his substitution initially described as precautionary.

However, the injury has proved more serious than first thought.

PSG confirmed in a statement on Thursday that their academy graduate had sustained a thigh injury and would undergo treatment over the coming weeks.

Mayulu has struggled for regular playing time with Les Parisiens this season, making only four appearances across all competitions and missing several matchday squads.

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