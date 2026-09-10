Premier League confirms major Boxing Day fixture change

Four matches are set for 15:00 GMT, with further matches played at 12:30, 17:30 and 20:00.
The news means a major change - but also a return to tradition - after just one game was held on the famous date last year.
Three matches will also be played on Sunday, 27 December, while three further rounds of games will be held over the period up to Thursday, 7 January.
As part of a busy period, there will also be a full round of evening midweek fixtures on 29-30 December, while Leeds host Everton (20:00) as the only match on New Year's Day (January 1st).
The remainder of that round will be held over the weekend of 2-3 January, with the fourth round of games spread across the evenings of 5-7 January.
The Premier League has brought forward the announcement of fixture scheduling over the Christmas and New Year period after consultation with broadcasters and the Football Supporters' Association and representatives from club Fan Advisory Boards.
Television scheduling for Premier League fixtures has been announced up to Monday, 2 November, with broadcast picks for the remaining games in November and December to be announced in the weeks commencing 21 September and 19 October respectively.
The Premier League has guaranteed clubs at least a 60-hour break between fixtures over the festive period to address concerns over a congested festive schedule that follows recent expansions of European and international calendars.
Revised fixtures (all times 15:00 GMT unless stated)
Saturday 26 December
12:30 Aston Villa v Leeds
Everton v Sunderland
Fulham v Brighton
Ipswich v Brentford
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Hull v Liverpool
20:00 Newcastle v Man City
Sunday 27 December
14:00 Coventry v Chelsea
16:30 Man Utd v Nott'm Forest
19:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Tuesday 29 December
19:30 Hull v Leeds
19:30 Spurs v Brighton
20:15 Everton v Man City
Wednesday 30 December
19:30 Coventry v Brentford
19:30 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
19:30 Fulham v Arsenal
19:30 Man Utd v Sunderland
19:30 Newcastle v Nott'm Forest
20:15 Aston Villa v Liverpool
20:15 Ipswich v Chelsea
Friday 1 January 2027
20:00 Leeds v Everton
Saturday 2 January 2027
12:30 Brighton v Man Utd
Arsenal v Ipswich
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Coventry
Nott'm Forest v Fulham
Sunderland v Hull
17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Sunday 3 January 2027
14:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:30 Man City v Spurs
Tuesday 5 January 2027
19:30 Arsenal v Brentford
19:30 Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
19:30 Everton v Aston Villa
19:30 Nott'm Forest v Hull
20:15 Sunderland v Liverpool
Wednesday 6 January 2027
19:30 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
19:30 Fulham v Spurs
19:30 Ipswich v Coventry
20:15 Leeds v Man City
Thursday 7 January 2027
20:00 Man Utd v Newcastle