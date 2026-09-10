Premier League confirms major Boxing Day fixture change

The Premier League has announced plans to schedule seven matches on Boxing Day (Saturday December 26th) this year after releasing an updated festive fixture list.

Four matches are set for 15:00 GMT, with further matches played at 12:30, 17:30 and 20:00.

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The news means a major change - but also a return to tradition - after just one game was held on the famous date last year.

Three matches will also be played on Sunday, 27 December, while three further rounds of games will be held over the period up to Thursday, 7 January.

As part of a busy period, there will also be a full round of evening midweek fixtures on 29-30 December, while Leeds host Everton (20:00) as the only match on New Year's Day (January 1st).

The remainder of that round will be held over the weekend of 2-3 January, with the fourth round of games spread across the evenings of 5-7 January.

The Premier League has brought forward the announcement of fixture scheduling over the Christmas and New Year period after consultation with broadcasters and the Football Supporters' Association and representatives from club Fan Advisory Boards.

Television scheduling for Premier League fixtures has been announced up to Monday, 2 November, with broadcast picks for the remaining games in November and December to be announced in the weeks commencing 21 September and 19 October respectively.

The Premier League has guaranteed clubs at least a 60-hour break between fixtures over the festive period to address concerns over a congested festive schedule that follows recent expansions of European and international calendars.

Revised fixtures (all times 15:00 GMT unless stated)

Saturday 26 December

12:30 Aston Villa v Leeds

Everton v Sunderland

Fulham v Brighton

Ipswich v Brentford

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Hull v Liverpool

20:00 Newcastle v Man City

Sunday 27 December

14:00 Coventry v Chelsea

16:30 Man Utd v Nott'm Forest

19:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Tuesday 29 December

19:30 Hull v Leeds

19:30 Spurs v Brighton

20:15 Everton v Man City

Wednesday 30 December

19:30 Coventry v Brentford

19:30 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

19:30 Fulham v Arsenal

19:30 Man Utd v Sunderland

19:30 Newcastle v Nott'm Forest

20:15 Aston Villa v Liverpool

20:15 Ipswich v Chelsea

Friday 1 January 2027

20:00 Leeds v Everton

Saturday 2 January 2027

12:30 Brighton v Man Utd

Arsenal v Ipswich

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Coventry

Nott'm Forest v Fulham

Sunderland v Hull

17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Sunday 3 January 2027

14:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

16:30 Man City v Spurs

Tuesday 5 January 2027

19:30 Arsenal v Brentford

19:30 Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

19:30 Everton v Aston Villa

19:30 Nott'm Forest v Hull

20:15 Sunderland v Liverpool

Wednesday 6 January 2027

19:30 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

19:30 Fulham v Spurs

19:30 Ipswich v Coventry

20:15 Leeds v Man City

Thursday 7 January 2027

20:00 Man Utd v Newcastle