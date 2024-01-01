Prem make statement over Man Utd captain Fernandes dismissal

The Premier League has issued a statement regarding the red card given to Bruno Fernandes this weekend.

The club captain was given a straight red against Tottenham, which has caused considerable upset at Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fernandes was dismissed in the match for what was deemed serious foul play.

Despite slipping, Fernandes's leg made contact with James Maddison's knee as was deemed reckless.

The on-field decision by referee Chris Kavanagh was upheld by VAR Peter Bankes.

The league said in a statement: "The referee issued a red card to Fernandes for a challenge on Maddison. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call of serious foul play."