Mauricio Pochettino is clear over who he thinks should replace him as USMNT head coach in 2027.

Pochettino has already landed back in the UK, as he takes the reigns at Manchester United, after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2029.

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The 54-year-old leaves the US squad in a strong place ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals in March 2027 and he believes former Man City boss Pep Guardiola is the man for the job.

Guardiola is currently in the middle of a one-year sabbatical after stepping down in Manchester back in May.

Guardiola is a rumoured contender to succeed Pochettino, but there's been no formal contact from the United States Soccer Federation at this stage, despite the recommendation from the outgoing manager.

"It's a perfect moment to arrive at the federation.

"Everything is on the right path, in the right direction.

"Of course, take it! Of course, you're going to find really good players, good people - the players can fit his style."