Paul Onuachu rejoins Trabzonspor from Southampton

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu has returned to familiar territory, completing a €5.6 million ($6.6 million) move to Trabzonspor from Southampton on Friday.

The lanky striker striker struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, scoring only four goals as the Saints suffered relegation.

Once a prolific scorer at Genk with 73 goals in 103 league appearances, 31-year-old Onuachu’s return to Trabzonspor feels more like a fresh start.

The 2025-26 Super Lig season begins on August 8, with reigning champions Galatasaray set to defend their title. Trabzonspor, last season’s seventh-place finishers, will be counting on their returning striker to hit the ground running.