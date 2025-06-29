Paul Ince charged with drink driving after collision

Tribal Football
Profimedia
Former Man United and Inter Milan midfielder Paul Ince has been charged with drink driving after reports of a crash in Cheshire on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, the 57-year-old will appear before Chester Magistrates on Friday following the incident.

Ince was driving his black Range Rover when it collided with a central reservation near Heswall Golf Club in Cheshire on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "At around 5pm on Saturday 28 June, police were called following reports of a collision on Chester High Road, Neston.

'The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier. Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man.

"Paul Ince, of Neston, has since been charged with drink driving. Ince has been bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday 18 July."

