Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Osimhen saves Galatasaray’s blushes with brace against newcomer Corum

Osimhen saves Galatasaray’s blushes with brace against newcomer Corum
Osimhen saves Galatasaray’s blushes with brace against newcomer CorumGalatasaray media

Victor Osimhen opened his Turkish Super Lig campaign with two goals as Galatasaray were held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Corum on Friday.

The reigning champions looked set for a shock defeat after falling 2-1 behind despite Osimhen’s 53rd-minute opener. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alexandros Kyziridis equalised six minutes later before Jesus Ramirez put Corum ahead.

Kyziridis was then sent off in the 70th minute, leaving Galatasaray with a numerical advantage. 

The pressure eventually paid off when Osimhen struck again in the 90th minute to rescue a point for the hosts.

The Nigeria international’s impressive start will further fuel speculation over his future. 

Arsenal remain among his reported suitors, with The Telegraph reporting that his availability has been discussed alongside Galatasaray’s interest in Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Mentions
Super LigVictor OsimhenAlexandros KyziridisGalatasarayCorum FK

Related Articles

Galatasaray reject £111M offer for Osimhen as Turkish giants make bid for Martinelli

Arsenal and Galatasaray hold talks over sensational Victor Osimhen move

Galatasaray launch big bid to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli