Orlando Pirates turn on style to crush Chippa United

Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Chippa United in their Betway Premiership clash played in Durban on Sunday.

Here are the talking points from the match.

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Another for Lungu

Pirates had toiled through the first hour of the game but finally got their goal through Zambian Ghampani Lungu, though Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali should have done better.

Lungu crashed a powerful shot at the goalkeeper’s near post and the Nigeria international let it burst through his hands. He should have pushed it to safety.

Pirates won’t care, though, and Lungu had a second important goal in as many weeks, having scored a stunner in their MTN8 win against Durban City last weekend.

It is a great start to life at Pirates for the 27-year-old, who made the move from Siwelele ahead of the new campaign and looks an astute buy.

If you include the end of last season, Lungu has now scored seven goals in his last eight games, a run that includes a hat-trick against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Match statistics Flashscore

One becomes two

Pirates made it 2-0 within four minutes of their opener as Lebome Seema headed in from a corner.

Seema rose highest at the back post to head the ball across goal and into the net, with Nwabali rooted to the spot.

It was a goal that killed the game as a contest and ensured a comfortable end to the match for Pirates.

Last season’s PSL Defender of the Season, Seema did not score any goals in his three seasons in the first team at TS Galaxy, but got two for Pirates last term against Orbit College and Richards Bay.

It was, therefore, a third career goal for the 23-year-old and a well-taken one too.

Orlando Pirates player ratings Flashscore

Mistake at the back

Pirates made it 3-0 with a little over three minutes remaining when Zimbabwean Daniel Msendani netted his first goal for the club following his move from Marumo Gallants.

He stole possession 35 yards from goal and with just Nwabali to beat, easily finished low into the corner of the net.

The 25-year-old did not get much of a look-in in the second half of last season after his transfer so will hope his goal changes that.

He signed in January but has still yet to start a league game for the team, with this his seventh appearance off the bench.

That goal also took Pirates above Kaizer Chiefs to the top of the Betway Premiership table on goal-difference.

Slow start

You have to be careful not to read too much into things, but is there perhaps a bit of a World Cup hangover for some Pirates players, who have battled to reach the heights of last season?

To be fair, they have lost the talent of Relebohile Mofokeng to Belgium, while injured striker Evidence Makgopa can be gangly but is also effective when used properly. He has been a miss.

They were also without midfielder Thalente Mbatha and the injured Tshepang Moremi against Chippa.

But Kamogelo Sebelebele and Oswin Appollis have had a slow start to the campaign, perhaps struggling a bit to shake off the rust after a late start to pre-season.

Betway Premiership standings Flashscore

Pirates maintain dominance

Pirates have won the last seven clashes against Chippa since a 1-1 away draw in 2023, scoring 16 goals in the process and conceding only two.

Overall, they have won 22 of the 29 previous meetings, with three draws and four defeats, and have still not lost away to the Chilli Boys since 2016.

There has traditionally been a steady stream of player movement between the two clubs over the years, adding to their rivalry, which looks very one-sided.

What’s next?

Pirates have a boost in confidence heading into the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final away at Sekhukhune United next weekend.

For reasons known only to them, the PSL have yet to release the exact fixture dates and times for the MTN8 matches.

Pirates’ next league game is also against Sekhukhune, at home on August 25 between the two legs of their MTN8 clashes, meaning they will meet the Limpopo club three times in a week.

Chippa are away at Siwelele that same evening as both sides seek a first win of the campaign.