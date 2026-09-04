Nuamah stars as Lyon claim comfortable win to continue perfect Ligue 1 start

Ernest Nuamah scored and provided an assist as Lyon moved top of Ligue 1, at least temporarily, following a 3-1 victory over AJ Auxerre at the Groupama Stadium on Friday night, maintaining their 100% start to the new season.

Lois Openda was at the centre of the action early on, with Lyon appealing unsuccessfully for a penalty after the forward went down inside the area.

Advertisement Advertisement

In an opening 20 minutes that was all about the Belgium international, he first missed a golden opportunity from inside the six-yard box, before seeing a goal ruled out for offside despite applying the finishing touch to Nuamah’s defence-splitting pass.

Midway through the half, Auxerre were also denied an opener when Cameron Archer finished superbly, with the strike ultimately chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

Soon, though, Les Gones were back on top and, around the half-hour mark, they finally had the goal they had threatened. Felix Bacher was the scorer, rising highest to meet a Nuamah corner, leaving Mamadou Diop no chance between the Auxerre sticks.

The hosts then struck again just three minutes later, as Zachary Athekame collected the ball on the edge of the area before firing a low effort beyond Diop’s grasp.

Lyon continued to push forward as they looked to put the game to bed, with Mads Bidstrup going close.

However, on the brink of half-time, Auxerre breathed life back into the contest courtesy of Archer, who twisted and turned prior to burying into the bottom corner for his first goal for the club.

Paulo Fonseca’s men continued where they left off after the restart, restoring their two-goal advantage. Nuamah was again heavily involved, cutting inside before producing a superb strike and rippling the back of the net. He will hope that is the start of a purple patch given that was his first goal for Lyon in two years.

Auxerre boss Will Still rang the changes midway through the second period in an attempt to get his side back into the contest.

Archer later had a chance to halve the arrears and set up a nervy climax for Lyon, but he could not direct his header on target from substitute Rayan Mandengue’s cross, while Kail Boudache hit the woodwork for the home side in the game's final embers.

In the end, the visitors just did not have the spark they required in the final third, meaning they remain without a win after the opening three rounds of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Lyon, meanwhile, appear to have recovered from their disappointing UEFA Champions League play-off loss to Fenerbahce, and will be eager to continue this form over the coming weeks.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Ernest Nuamah (Lyon)

Click here for more on the match