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Mathys De Carvalho set to join Al-Diriyah from Lyon

Mathys De Carvalho set to join Al-Diriyah from Lyon
Mathys De Carvalho set to join Al-Diriyah from LyonCTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Olympique Lyon midfielder Mathys De Carvalho is expected to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Diriyah.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from several Saudi and Portuguese clubs but was reportedly convinced by the vision of coach Bruno Lage.

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According to L’Equipe, De Carvalho will join former Ligue 1 players Chancel Mbemba, Idrissa Gueye and Enzo Millot at the newly promoted club.

Lyon are set to receive around €1 million plus bonuses for the midfielder, who is expected to sign a contract until 2029 after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Promoted to the professional side by Paulo Fonseca, the Portugal U20 international has made 22 appearances for Lyon, registering one assist. 

His departure will be Lyon’s 12th of the summer as the club continues efforts to reduce its squad size and wage bill.

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Football transfersMathys de CarvalhoLyonAl DiriyahLigue 1

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