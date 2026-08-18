Nigerian striker Ambrose leaves Aberdeen in Swiss switch

Peter Ambrose has left Aberdeen to join Swiss-second tier side Neuchatel Xamax.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker's last appearance for the Dons came 15 months ago, and he spent the second half of last season at Diosgyr in Hungary.

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He's left Pittodrie after making 23 appearances and scoring twice, as per BBC Sport.

On Ambrose, manager Stephen Robinson said: "Peter has found regular first-team football difficult to come by for some time, so we felt this was the right opportunity for him to move on and play more regularly.

"Peter leaves with our thanks for his efforts during his time at Aberdeen and our best wishes for the future."