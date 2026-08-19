Nico Elvedi joins Leeds United from Borussia Monchengladbach

Leeds signed Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday in a deal worth a reported £8.5 million.

Elvedi agreed a three-year contract with the Premier League and will again link up with Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

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The 29-year-old, who previously played for Farke at Monchengladbach, said: "He is a big point for this change.

"It was just one year but I loved to have him as a manager. I learnt a lot from him and I will learn a lot now."

Elvedi is Leeds' fourth close-season signing following the arrivals of James Trafford, Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic.

He played every game of Switzerland's run to the quarter-finals of the recent World Cup.

Elvedi's arrival follows the earlier exit of defender Sebastiaan Bornauw, who has signed for Hamburg on a season-long loan deal.

Elvedi could make his debut for Leeds in their Premier League opener at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.