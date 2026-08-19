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Nico Elvedi joins Leeds United from Borussia Monchengladbach

Nico Elvedi is Leeds' fourth summer signing
Nico Elvedi is Leeds' fourth summer signingLeeds United

Leeds signed Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday in a deal worth a reported £8.5 million.

Elvedi agreed a three-year contract with the Premier League and will again link up with Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

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The 29-year-old, who previously played for Farke at Monchengladbach, said: "He is a big point for this change.

"It was just one year but I loved to have him as a manager. I learnt a lot from him and I will learn a lot now."

Elvedi is Leeds' fourth close-season signing following the arrivals of James Trafford, Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic.

He played every game of Switzerland's run to the quarter-finals of the recent World Cup.

Elvedi's arrival follows the earlier exit of defender Sebastiaan Bornauw, who has signed for Hamburg on a season-long loan deal.

Elvedi could make his debut for Leeds in their Premier League opener at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

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Premier LeagueNico ElvediLeedsB. Monchengladbach

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