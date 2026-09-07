New signing Danso relishes Sunderland debut against Brentford

Kevin Danso was delighted to make his Sunderland debut in the 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The deadline-day loan signing from Tottenham completed the full 90 minutes, helping the Black Cats claim a valuable point after a challenging contest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Danso believes the Wearside outfiit could have taken all three points had their early chances counted.

“I think we started the game really well. If the goal isn't given offside, I think it's a completely different game because I feel like we dominated the first half,” he told club website.

“We were in control, but Brentford are an amazing side. I played here two weeks ago with Tottenham. They're just a quality side, and that's why when you come here it's especially difficult.

“If you don't score or get in front and finish your chances, they're always good for a goal.

“So that's what happened. I think in the second half, we didn't start amazingly, but I feel like we finished the game really well.

“They're a quality side. They know exactly what to do. Very good team.

“I think we played amazingly today. If we continue like that, it will be tough to beat.”