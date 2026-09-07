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New signing Danso relishes Sunderland debut against Brentford

New signing Danso relishes Sunderland debut against Brentford
New signing Danso relishes Sunderland debut against BrentfordNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Kevin Danso was delighted to make his Sunderland debut in the 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The deadline-day loan signing from Tottenham completed the full 90 minutes, helping the Black Cats claim a valuable point after a challenging contest.

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Danso believes the Wearside outfiit could have taken all three points had their early chances counted.

“I think we started the game really well. If the goal isn't given offside, I think it's a completely different game because I feel like we dominated the first half,” he told club website.

“We were in control, but Brentford are an amazing side. I played here two weeks ago with Tottenham. They're just a quality side, and that's why when you come here it's especially difficult.

“If you don't score or get in front and finish your chances, they're always good for a goal.

“So that's what happened. I think in the second half, we didn't start amazingly, but I feel like we finished the game really well.

“They're a quality side. They know exactly what to do. Very good team.

“I think we played amazingly today. If we continue like that, it will be tough to beat.”

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