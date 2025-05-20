Mourinho breaks silence on Portugal links

Jose Mourinho has addressed speculation about taking the Portugal job but did not commit to staying with his current club, Fenerbahce.

Despite numerous reports linking him to the Portuguese national team job, the former Chelsea boss has denied any contact with the Portuguese Football Federation.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Yes, I can deny that I had any meeting with the Portuguese Football Federation. I am a loyal person,” said Mourinho.

"The only time I had direct contact with a club I informed Fenerbahce. It wasn't now, it was in January. I had a meeting with the unnamed club. I didn't accept the offer. But I informed my club even before the meeting.”