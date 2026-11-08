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Monaco's Coulibaly risks ban over controversial celebration

Monaco's Coulibaly risks ban over controversial celebration
Monaco's Coulibaly risks ban over controversial celebrationGEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Monaco midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly could face disciplinary action after making a throat-slitting gesture while celebrating his goal in Sunday's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw against Le Mans.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring with his first league goal of the season before producing the controversial celebration.

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Coulibaly later apologised, having explained at half-time that the gesture was a tribute to a friend who had asked him to perform it.

His actions mirror those of teammate Paris Brunner, who recently received a four-match suspension, including two mandatory matches, from the French Professional Football League's disciplinary committee for a similar celebration.

Monaco manager Filipe Luis previously defended Brunner while stressing the club's commitment to preventing such incidents.

Coulibaly could now face a similar punishment if disciplinary proceedings are opened.

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