Monaco chief Scuro confirms AC Milan close to signing Fofana

AS Monaco's sporting director Thiago Scuro has confirmed they're in talks to sell Youssouf Fofana to AC Milan.

Milan and Monaco are now in the final stretch of securing an agreement.

Scuro said, “We spoke two weeks ago and he informed us that his wish is to leave the club. It therefore makes no sense for him to train within the group, but he is still working. Contacts between the clubs (Monaco and Milan) are continuing to find a final agreement that suits everyone.

"We hope that this can be found as soon as possible. Monaco's position has always been clear from the beginning, we respect the strategies of others but I repeat: we hope to find an agreement as soon as possible.

“The negotiation is progressing, slowly, but it is progressing. My job is to protect Monaco and I work for this. Fofana is not in the group, so it has already been a replacement phase. We are also discussing why the market started moving late this summer. If there are opportunities to replace Fofana and improve the team, we will do so."