Millwall 'keeper saves FOUR successive penalties in EFL Cup victory over QPR

On Saturday, Danish Millwall goalkeeper Lukas Jensen played his first match in 15 months and ended up as the big hero, saving all four spot-kicks in the penalty shootout against QPR in the Carabao Cup after the match had ended 1-1 in normal time.
It was Lukas Jensen's first match since April 2025, as he has been struggling with injuries over the past year.
"It was a dream scenario. It’s something I’ve pictured in my head for a very, very long time. I thought beforehand that if it came down to penalties, I might be able to help the team and be the hero. And well, it went pretty well," said the happy Dane to the BBC after the match.