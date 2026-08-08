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Millwall 'keeper saves FOUR successive penalties in EFL Cup victory over QPR

Millwall's Lukas Jensen saves QPR's Harvey Vale penalty in the Carabao Cup clash
Millwall's Lukas Jensen saves QPR's Harvey Vale penalty in the Carabao Cup clashCredit: Andrew Fosker / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, who plays for Millwall, became the hero of the day for his team in the Carabao Cup on Saturday afternoon. Jensen produced four successive saves in a penalty shootout against Queens Park Rangers to secure The Lions' progression to the next round.

On Saturday, Danish Millwall goalkeeper Lukas Jensen played his first match in 15 months and ended up as the big hero, saving all four spot-kicks in the penalty shootout against QPR in the Carabao Cup after the match had ended 1-1 in normal time.

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It was Lukas Jensen's first match since April 2025, as he has been struggling with injuries over the past year.

"It was a dream scenario. It’s something I’ve pictured in my head for a very, very long time. I thought beforehand that if it came down to penalties, I might be able to help the team and be the hero. And well, it went pretty well," said the happy Dane to the BBC after the match.

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