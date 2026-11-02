Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Jose Mourinho changes Trent stance after Santander 'masterclass'

Chelsea tell Barcelona star he's their 'No.1 January transfer target'

Man United eye former Premier League hotshot to solve striker issue

Former Manchester United boss Ten Hag believes relegation 'certainly possible'

Most read on Flashscore News

Danish badminton star fails to break curse as she loses eighth successive final

Ex-world No.1 Axelsen labels minister's behaviour as 'embarrassing' after heated TV show

World No. 3 Antonsen withdraws from German Open semi-final with suspected back injury

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: The Gunners win at Anfield for first time in 14 years

McCoist says Brighton won't pull off a Leicester miracle: Fans have every right to dream!

McCoist says Brighton won't pull off a Leicester miracle: Fans have every right to dream
McCoist says Brighton won't pull off a Leicester miracle: Fans have every right to dreamAction Images via Reuters

Former Scotland striker and broadcasting icon Ally McCoist says Brighton copying Leicester City's miracle season is unlikely.

Leicester City's 2015/16 Premier League title triumph is widely regarded as one of the greatest sporting miracles of all time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Foxes were 5000/1 to win the title and, thanks to the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, they went all the way in what was an incredible campaign.

Leicester finished 10 points clear of Arsenal, who came second, just 12 months after fighting against relegation.

Now, with Brighton in fine form after beating title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City, questions have been asked about whether the Seagulls can copy such success.

Speaking with talkSPORT Bet Online Casino, McCoist praised Brighton, but does not believe they can pull off what seems like the impossible.

"Let's not get too carried away, Brighton aren't going to pull off a Leicester City story, but fans have every right to dream. They are playing at a different level.

"Gomez's strike against Palace was out of this world, Pascal Gross coming back after two years at Dortmund and playing like he's never been away, alongside Lewis Dunk, makes for a fantastic story.

"Brighton just looks like a wonderful club to play for. Everyone knows their role, works hard, and plays without fear because the pressure isn't the same as at Arsenal or Liverpool. They can just roll up their sleeves and enjoy their football.

"Sitting third in the table is an incredible achievement. Can they maintain it and qualify for the Champions League? Realistically, it's tough, but European football is well within their reach. 

"Look at what European success meant to West Ham and Crystal Palace fans, I'd love to see Brighton go and do that and compete."

With Brighton already five points clear of sixth place and seven ahead of seventh, their goal will be to qualify for the Champions League as they push further and further up the table.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueAlly McCoistBrightonLeicester CityCrystal PalacePremier League

Related Articles

The Verdict: Hackett 'amazed' and 'disappointed' by decision making over the weekend

Premier League talking points: Arsenal show grit as Man United's crisis rolls on

Who's Missing: Chelsea duo Lacroix and Joao Pedro out for huge Man Utd clash