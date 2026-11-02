McCoist says Brighton won't pull off a Leicester miracle: Fans have every right to dream

Former Scotland striker and broadcasting icon Ally McCoist says Brighton copying Leicester City's miracle season is unlikely.

Leicester City's 2015/16 Premier League title triumph is widely regarded as one of the greatest sporting miracles of all time.

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The Foxes were 5000/1 to win the title and, thanks to the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, they went all the way in what was an incredible campaign.

Leicester finished 10 points clear of Arsenal, who came second, just 12 months after fighting against relegation.

Now, with Brighton in fine form after beating title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City, questions have been asked about whether the Seagulls can copy such success.

Speaking with talkSPORT Bet Online Casino, McCoist praised Brighton, but does not believe they can pull off what seems like the impossible.

"Let's not get too carried away, Brighton aren't going to pull off a Leicester City story, but fans have every right to dream. They are playing at a different level.

"Gomez's strike against Palace was out of this world, Pascal Gross coming back after two years at Dortmund and playing like he's never been away, alongside Lewis Dunk, makes for a fantastic story.

"Brighton just looks like a wonderful club to play for. Everyone knows their role, works hard, and plays without fear because the pressure isn't the same as at Arsenal or Liverpool. They can just roll up their sleeves and enjoy their football.

"Sitting third in the table is an incredible achievement. Can they maintain it and qualify for the Champions League? Realistically, it's tough, but European football is well within their reach.

"Look at what European success meant to West Ham and Crystal Palace fans, I'd love to see Brighton go and do that and compete."

With Brighton already five points clear of sixth place and seven ahead of seventh, their goal will be to qualify for the Champions League as they push further and further up the table.