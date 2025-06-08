Mbappe closes in on Henry and Giroud’s France record

Kylian Mbappe moved a step closer to surpassing Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud in France’s all-time scoring ranks after playing a key role in their 2-0 win over Germany to secure third place in the Nations League.

Playing his 90th game for Les Bleus, the Real Madrid brought up his half a century goal at international level.

He is now one goal shy of Thierry Henry's France total and just seven short of the all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud, who scored 57 in 137 appearances.

France will commence their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign in September, with Group D fixtures against Ukraine and Iceland scheduled.

For Mbappe, he will shift attention to his duties with his LaLiga side, who are gearing up for the FIFA Club World Cup and an opening game against Al-Hilal on Wednesday.