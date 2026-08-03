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Marc Skinner leaves role as Man United women's boss ahead of 2026/26 season

Marc Skinner
Marc SkinnerEibner-Pressefoto/Heike Feiner, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy / Profimedia

Marc Skinner has left his role as Manchester United head coach by mutual agreement, a month before the start of the Women's Super League season.

Skinner was appointed in 2021 and led the club to their first major trophy in women's football with an FA Cup triumph in 2024.

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"Marc Skinner has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United Women by mutual agreement," the club said in a statement on Monday.

"Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress of Manchester United Women."

United, who finished fourth, 15 points behind champions Manchester City in the WSL last season, launch their season at London City Lionesses on September 4th.

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