Marauding Milan beat Lecce to recover from European hangover

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Milan celebrate Adrian Rabiot's goal against Lecce
Milan celebrate Adrian Rabiot's goal against LeccePhoto by MARCO LUZZANI / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

AC Milan claimed back-to-back Serie A (SA) home wins for only the second time in 2026 after a convincing 3-0 triumph over Lecce – their sixth successive H2H victory in the Italian top flight.

Having lost four of their last six competitive games on home soil (W1, D1), Milan knew a positive start was needed at the San Siro against Lecce.

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With that in mind, Ruben Amorim’s side came flying out of the blocks, and their early intent was rewarded in the 14th minute, as Strahinja Pavlovic's ball over the top was superbly controlled by Christian Pulisic, before the American finished coolly beyond Wladimiro Falcone into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by the breakthrough, the Rossoneri continued to dominate possession as Lecce – who went into tonight’s clash winless in competitive H2Hs since 2006 – offered little of note at the other end.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

Firmly on top for the entirety of the first half, Milan should have doubled their advantage before HT, but Koni De Winter directed a close-range header wastefully wide of the target, while Pavlović’s low effort was smartly saved by Falcone.

Amorim’s men remained in the ascendancy after the break, and a second goal duly arrived in the 61st minute, when a clever one-two between Adrien Rabiot and Goncalo Ramos culminated in the former sweeping home his second SA goal of the season.

That provided the Rossoneri with a comfortable cushion heading into the final stages, as marauding wing-back Pervis Estupinan went close to giving Milan’s victory a more emphatic feel.

But a third goal would eventually arrive, and there was no denying substitute Diego Moreira shortly after Estupiñán’s near-miss, with the big-money summer signing cutting inside Jamil Siebert before finishing confidently under the body of Falcone for his third league goal in two games.

Keen to avoid further damage, Lecce held firm in the closing stages, as Milan cruised to an impressive three points, ending their three-game winless run across all competitions before the extended international break.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

See all the stats from the match here

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanLecceChristian PulisicAdrien RabiotDiego Moreira

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