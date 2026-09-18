Ruben Amorim was reportedly 'summoned to emergency talks with AC Milan owner' following their 2-0 Europa League defeat to Benfica on Wednesday (September 16).

Amorim was hired to usher in a new era at AC Milan following their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Serie A side are among the favourites to win the Europa League but got off to a terrible start with their defeat to Benfica, thanks to goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Jakub Kaminski.

Overall, it’s been a mixed start for the former Man United boss, with two wins and two draws from their opening four league games.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim was summoned for an emergency meeting with the club’s owner following the defeat to Benfica.

One of Amorim’s biggest gripes at Man United was the players’ seeming inability to play his infamous 3-4-2-1 system, and he’s already echoing that sentiment at AC Milan.

“I think you are a little bit right,” Amorim told Sky Italia. “I know at Manchester United and Milan, two big clubs with the pressure to win, people expect everything in just a few months, and I feel the same pressure here.

“I think this team is a little bit different, they are more accustomed to working with three defenders, they are a little bit faster, a little bit stronger.

“Of course, I don't have the clear characteristics that are perfect at this moment, but it is impossible when you take on a new team to have those perfect characteristics right away.”

Amorim requested patience and admitted that failure is once again possible, no matter the size of the club.

He added: “I know it will take time, but I also know that there is big pressure at this club, yet I prefer this kind of job because if I need to fail one day, I want to fail big.

“I have a lot of passion for this club, I want to help this club to be better, I don't know if I will have the time, but I look at my players and I think they are listening to everything that I say in training, and that gives me hope we can solve these problems.”