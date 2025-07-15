Manchester United target Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson

Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as they look to strengthen their struggling attack.

According to The Times, the Red Devils are monitoring the Senegal international’s future at Stamford Bridge. The African faces increased competition following two new arrivals and is reportedly weighing up his future.

Chelsea are believed to be open to selling if the right offer comes in this summer, with the Old Trafford giants among the interested clubs, alongside AC Milan and Aston Villa.

Jackson has led the line for the Blues over the past two seasons, scoring 30 goals in 81 appearances across all competitions.

However, that hasn’t stopped the West London club from strengthening their attack, with Liam Delap arriving from Ipswich and Joao Pedro joining from Brighton to bolster Enzo Maresca’s options.