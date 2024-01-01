Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Mount substitution

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says injury forced a halftime chance for Mason Mount in defeat at Brighton.

Mount was replaced by Josh Zirkzee after starting at Falmer stadium.

"It was forced," Ten Hag said. "He mentioned an issue and I don't want to take the risk with him.

"I don't know how much of a worry it is, I can't say at this moment. But I think, when we have the good bench, and we can bring in Zirkzee, then don't hesitate. Bring Mount off and bring a player who can have an impact."

In a separate interview with TNT Sports, the boss added: "It was a decision, he had some problems and he had an issue. We know the history of Mason, so we took him out."