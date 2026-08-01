Malawi down Egypt despite red card to progress at WAFCON

Reduced to 10 players after 52 minutes, Malawi still managed to secure a 3-1 victory over Egypt and thereby record their second consecutive win at the first Women's Africa Cup of Nations they've competed in, knocking their opponents out in the process.

In a match that started in Egypt’s favour, Nour Abdelwahed was the first to test the goalkeeper with a diving header.

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Then, on the edge of the box, Ali Mahira registered the first shot on target of the match with a half-volley that lacked the power to trouble Mercy Sikelo on her line.

Whilst Malawi were still searching for their first shot on target, Rose Alufandika tried her luck from the right flank, but her effort went well wide.

Showing increasing initiative, Egypt produced another effort on target following a team move finished off by Yassmin Zezo, though her strike lacked the power to beat Sikelo.

Malawi’s first shot on target came, unsurprisingly, from Temwa Chawinga, who – having scored a brace against Nigeria – met a cross from Rose Kadzere with a half-volley, but Maha Shehata did well to prevent the ball from finding the net at the near post.

Then it was Tabitha Chawinga’s turn to come up against the Egyptian defence, following a superb run by Zezo, who had made a strong start to the match.

Malawi stepped up the pace and won a corner following a deflected shot from Tabitha Chawinga, which led to another great chance for Kadzere with a header saved by Shehata.

Then it was Leticia Chinyamula’s turn to try her luck from the edge of the box, with what was already her fourth shot of the match, which this time went wide.

It was indeed Malawi who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Kadzere, who, after a superb lay-off and pivot pass from Temwa Chawinga, threw herself forward to drive the ball home with the tip of her boot. The Ascent Soccer player thus opened her account in major international competitions.

Malawi then doubled their lead before half-time: from a very long cross by Benadetta Mkandawire, Faith Chinzimu connected with the ball at the first attempt, only to be blocked by Shehata, but she followed up well to slot home an acrobatic volley.

After the break, Malawi kept pressing, and Tabitha Chawinga went in search of a third goal. Left unmarked down the left flank, the captain attempted a powerful shot at the near post, which was well saved by the Egyptian goalkeeper.

But things took a turn for the worse for the Scorchers: as Habiba Essam broke clear towards goal, Alufandika was late in her challenge to try and dispossess her and was shown a red card. In tears, she headed straight for the changing rooms, leaving her teammates down to 10 players.

This gave the Egyptians a new lease of hope, and they launched a counter-attack with Nadine Ghazi playing in Farah El Mahdy, but the young striker saw her shot from the byline stopped by Sikelo, who made her fourth save of the match.

At the other end, Mkandawire forced goalkeeper Shehata into a save at the near post, and Kadzere then accelerated down the right to cross to the far post for Tabitha Chawinga, who was also denied by Shehata.

But even a player down, it was Malawi who scored again with a formidable counter-attack: from the centre of the pitch, Kadzere played a splendid lobbed pass over the Egypt defence to the two Chawinga sisters. Temwa was the quickest to react and beat Shehata, who had come off her line but failed to reach the ball.

Egypt pulled one back straight away: from a well-taken free-kick by Mahira, Iman Hassan met the ball with a superb header at the far post – left unmarked by the defence – to beat Sikelo. The young centre-back burst into tears after scoring.

The match ended with several fouls on both sides but, above all, with a surprising display of dominance from Malawi, who did not seem to be hampered by being down to 10 players.

They were even awarded a penalty after a shot was parried by the Egyptian goalkeeper and volleyed home by Tabitha Chawinga. It was blocked by the hand of Hassan, who had scored just moments earlier, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. However, the referee then reversed his decision.

Malawi, competing in their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations, have thus secured a second consecutive victory, following their stunning win over Nigeria in the opening match. The Scorchers are even provisionally top of Group C ahead of the clash between Nigeria and Zambia this Saturday evening, and depending on the result of that, they could qualify for the quarter-finals as early as the second matchday – which would be a historic achievement.

On the final matchday, Malawi will face Zambia in a regional derby that promises to be a closely fought contest, whilst Egypt - already eliminated - will take on Nigeria.