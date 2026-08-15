Mailula rescues Mamelodi Sundowns from defeat at Kaizer Chiefs

Langelihle Phili made himself an instant hero with Kaizer Chiefs fans when he scored in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium, but the AmaKhosi could not hold on for the win.

Phili scored after 64 minutes when he poked the ball home from close range in just his second appearance since his arrival from Stellenbosch FC.

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Having claimed the Man of the Match prize in the midweek victory over Sekhukhune United, it has been a perfect start to life at Naturena for the exciting 21-year-old, who has a high ceiling and whose capture is a coup for the AmaKhosi.

But Sundowns were level on 76 minutes when substitute Cassius Mailula, who had been on the pitch a matter of seconds, netted again on his return to the club as he bravely rose to head home and took a blow in the process as Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen clattered into him.

Mailula also netted in the MTN8 last weekend and so he too is having a good time of it in front of goal on his return to South African football.

These two goals are his first since he netted for Wydad Casablanca in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, showing what a torrid time he had in the last campaign.

Match statistics Flashscore

The stalemate continues Chiefs’ unbeaten start to the league campaign, with two wins and a draw from their opening three matches, leaving them on seven points under new coach Fernando Da Cruz.

For Sundowns, it is four points from their opening two league games following a last-gasp 3-2 win over TS Galaxy in midweek.

Concerning for the African champions is the fact that they have not kept a clean sheet in their four games in all competitions so far this season, conceding six times, an unusually high number for what is usually a resolute defence.

Chiefs are now without a victory in their last 11 league meetings with Sundowns, with seven defeats and four draws. Their last league success against the Brazilians remains the 2-1 victory at Loftus Versfeld in 2021.

Match momentum Flashscore

Across all competitions, Chiefs have won only one of their last 16 meetings with Sundowns. The Brazilians have won nine, with six draws.

That lone Chiefs victory was an important one, as it came in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals in 2025 and they went on to lift the trophy.

There have now been 115 meetings between Chiefs and Sundowns in all competitions since the formation of the NSL. Chiefs have claimed 42 wins to Sundowns’ 38, with another 35 games drawn. Chiefs have outscored their opponents 129-127.

Sundowns are now winless in their last four clashes with Chiefs, with one defeat and three draws. The last three league meetings between the sides have all ended in stalemates, including both fixtures last season, which contributed to Sundowns losing their grip on the Betway Premiership title won by Orlando Pirates.