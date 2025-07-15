Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard becomes a grandfather

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has become a grandfather following the birth of a baby girl by his eldest daughter.

At 21, Lilly-Ella welcomed a baby girl, officially making former England midfielder a grandpa at 45. She has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, Lee Byrne, since 2022.

She shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of Byrne carrying their newborn out of the hospital, captioned simply: “2 becomes 3.”

After his daughter announced her pregnancy, Gerrard returned to England, having previously managed Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. He now primarily works as a pundit for TNT Sports.