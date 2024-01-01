Liverpool keeper Kelleher: Slot trying to get to know all of us

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher says he's happy working with manager Arne Slot.

Slot convinced Kelleher to stay this season amid interest from rival Premier League clubs over the summer.

He said, “Obviously there was a massive change for us, the manager leaving and a lot of the staff and coaches as well. But I think important for us and the squad of players was that there weren’t too many changes in the squad of players.

“We all know what it’s about, we came close to the league last year so there is that high motivation already to go that one step further. I think that makes it easier for the new manager coming in, that he inherits a squad full of quality.

“Like he has been saying, there’s a lot of quality within the squad and a lot of experience and motivation to go that one step further.”

Kelleher added: “Obviously you need to be open to that change as well, it’s a fresh start for everyone and you’re trying to get off on a good foot and start the relationship well.

“He has come in and really tried to speak to all the players and get to know us all. As time goes on, that relationship will get better and better. He is really putting in an effort to get to know all the players, which is all you can ask.”