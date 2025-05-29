Liam Delap warned Chelsea move may be too big

Emmanuel Petit has warned Liam Delap that a move to Chelsea might be too big a step, following the striker’s decision to turn down Manchester United and Newcastle.

The 22-year-old is nearing a high-profile summer move to the Stamford Bridge outfit, with reports suggesting the player is eager to link up with Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues hope to finalise the deal before the upcoming Club World Cup, pending an agreement on personal terms.

Petit told PokerStrategy: "Delap has quality, I think he has done a great job at Ipswich, but it’s a huge step. He has a really bright future, and I have respect for him, but going from Ipswich to Chelsea is huge in terms of expectation and pressure.

“That number nine position at Chelsea has been a curse for so many players. Chelsea need a striker who is going to score 25 goals a season. Will Delap give you that? I’m not so sure."