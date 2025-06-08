Lewandowski rules out Poland return under coach Probierz

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has announced that he will no longer play for Poland as long as Michal Probierz remains head coach.

The 36-year-old, who has earned 158 caps and scored 85 goals, was recently replaced as captain by Piotr Zielinski.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Taking into account the circumstances and a loss of trust in the coach, I have decided to resign from playing for the Poland national team for as long as he remains in charge," Lewandowski wrote on X.

"I hope I will still have another chance to play again for the best fans in the world."

Probierz took charge of Poland in 2023 and guided them to the EURO 2024 finals, but the team failed to win a match and exited in the group stage.