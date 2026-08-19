Lee Kang-in makes perfect start as Atletico beat Malaga

Lee Kang-in marked his Atletico Madrid debut with a spectacular goal as Diego Simeone's side battled past Málaga 2-0 at the Metropolitano, extending their dominant record in H2Hs to just one defeat in the last 15 meetings (W10, D4).

Having finished the 2025/26 LaLiga campaign with their lowest points tally in 14 years, Los Rojiblancos knew a positive start to the season was needed against their newly-promoted visitors.

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Atletico edged a cagey opening half-hour in the Spanish capital, but clear-cut chances were in short supply, as Rodrigo Mendoza saw a speculative effort from range comfortably saved by Alfonso Herrero.

In the absence of prolific duo Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, the hosts continued to struggle in the final third as Malaga grew in confidence before half-time.

Juan Francisco Funes’ men nearly took a shock lead in first-half stoppage time, only for Jan Oblak to come to Atletico’s rescue, denying both Chupe and David Larrubia with a sharp double save.

Having failed to score in only two of their 19 home LaLiga games last term, Simeone’s side looked to up the ante at the start of the second period, as Ademola Lookman and Mendoza went close in quick succession.

Keen to build on that momentum, the Atlético boss made a triple-substitution shortly before the hour mark, introducing Lee for his competitive debut, as well as Giuliano Simeone and Alex Baena.

The debutant had an immediate impact for the hosts, cutting in from the right flank and curling a sublime left-footed strike into the top corner to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.

That eased the tension amongst the home support, with Lookman seeing a powerful effort saved by Herrero, while David Hancko directed a header against the bar.

Not to be denied, Atletico doubled their lead in the closing stages, as Baena swept a spectacular free-kick into the roof of the net from 25 yards, putting the seal on a win that extends Simeone’s impressive managerial record in LaLiga opening fixtures to just one defeat in 15 outings (W8, D6).

Flashscore Man of the Match: David Hancko (Atletico Madrid)

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