Lankshear bags brace as Middlesbrough silence Lincoln in Championship

Will Lankshear scored a second-half double on his debut as Middlesbrough fought back to beat newly-promoted Lincoln 2-1 in their English Championship opener on Saturday and end the Imps' nine-month unbeaten run.

Victory was an ideal start to the new campaign for Boro, who suffered an agonising Championship play-off final defeat by Hull in May after being sent into the showpiece match when semi-final conquerors Southampton were expelled for spying on one of their training sessions and those of other teams.

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Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Lincoln - playing their first second-tier match in 65 years - opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Adam Reach.

But former Tottenham forward Lankshear marked his first league appearance since moving to the Riverside by equalising just after the hour and then stabbing in a stoppage-time winner.

The result ended Lincoln's run of 29 games undefeated in all competitions since early December.

West Brom launched their campaign with a 2-1 win at Norwich thanks to late goals from Aune Heggebo and Jimmy-Jay Morgan.

Norwich substitute Mathias Kvistgaarden pulled a goal back in the 90th minute but it was too little, too late for the Canaries.

Ilias Chair scored twice as Queens Park Rangers came from behind to beat Portsmouth 3-1 and claim their first win at Fratton Park in 26 years.

Portsmouth went ahead through Terry Devlin's long-range effort before Rangers hit back with three goals in 15 minutes before half-time.

Josh Coburn's double helped Millwall win 2-0 away to 10-man Bristol City, with midfielder Adam Randall sent off for the hosts in the 36th minute at Ashton Gate for a second yellow card.

Bolton won a Championship match for the first time in seven years thanks to a 2-1 win at home to Preston.

First-half goals from Sam Dalby and Thierry Gale put Bolton on top before Preston substitute Jusef Erabi scored four minutes from time to ensure a tense finish.

Tyreece Campbell's 80th-minute goal earned Charlton a 2-1 victory over Derby at The Valley.

Sammie Szmodics gave Derby the lead but Lloyd Jones headed the Addicks level before Campbell's fine finish secured victory for Charlton.

Adam Idah snatched the winner with his first touch of the game as Swansea came from a goal down to beat Stoke 2-1. The Republic of Ireland international had been on the pitch for barely 60 seconds when he scored in the 66th minute.

Stoke's Eric Bocat broke the deadlock in the 10th minute before Joseph Opuku equalised before half-time.

Sheffield United are at home to Birmingham in Saturday's late kick-off.

Mexico World Cup star Raul Jimenez's late penalty meant Wolves, relegated from the Premier League last season, managed a 2-2 draw against Blackburn in the opening game of the Championship campaign on Friday.

The other two demoted clubs, Burnley and West Ham, face each other on Sunday when Southampton are away to Watford.