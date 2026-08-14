Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Millwall stand firm on Femi Azeez transfer valuation

Millwall stand firm on Femi Azeez transfer valuation
Millwall stand firm on Femi Azeez transfer valuationTom Major / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Millwall manager Alex Neil has warned clubs interested in Femi Azeez that the winger will not leave cheaply.

The Nigeria international has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League newcomers Hull City and several European clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Azeez joined the Lions from Reading for just over £1m in 2024 and impressed in the Championship last season. 

Millwall are now understood to value him at around €20m and Neil said he is unsurprised by the growing interest.

“When the window’s open I don’t think we ever get distracted. Good players attract interest, it’s as simple as that,” Neil told NewsAtDen.

“It’s no secret that in January Femi had interest and bids made for him. Jimmy, supporting the team, the club, myself, decided he wasn’t taking any bids for any of our key players at that moment, which was great. It allowed us to then go finish third and Femi was a fundamental part of that.

“But like every player, every player’s got their price.

“What I will say is that if anybody is trying to undercut us or go cheap on it, then we don’t need to sell anybody. It puts us in a strong position in that sense.”

Neil added: “I’m surprised, honestly, that there’s not been a bit of an auction on Femi to this point. You buy goals and assists, and Femi has been as good as anybody in the last season or two at this level.

“Let’s see what the next few weeks bring.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFemi AzeezMillwallHull CityFootball transfers

Related Articles

DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm signing of Aussie wonderkid Lucas Herrington

DONE DEAL: Hull City confirm club-record Nobel Mendy signing

Portsmouth re-sign Abu Kamara from Hull City