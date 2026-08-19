Lampard tips Coventry to follow Sunderland’s Premier League path

Frank Lampard has challenged Coventry to follow his survival blueprint as the Sky Blues prepare for their first Premier League game in 25 years against champions Arsenal on Friday.

Lampard led Coventry back into the top flight by winning the Championship last season, but his side have already been installed as favourites for relegation.

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The former Chelsea and England star believes Coventry can defy the odds if they replicate the way in which Sunderland and Leeds avoided relegation last season, finishing seventh and 14th respectively.

Lampard has been studying the astute manner in which Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris and Leeds manager Daniel Farke plotted their survival bids.

"They've changed that rhetoric a little bit. Those stories are important for us to analyse and we've looked a lot at those two specific teams," Lampard told reporters on Wednesday.

"To see how they played gives us inspiration, but it will be us that manages to make that story for ourselves, but of course we've looked at those stories.

"We want to be confident in what we do, it's our job to set out the strategy for the boys game by game - and they deserve to be here."

Coventry have brought in seven new signings at a combined cost of over £120 million ($163 million) in a bid to provide Lampard with better quality and depth in his squad.

"For teams who get promoted, we know what the gap is, history tells you that," Lampard said.

"We knew we had work to do. We tried to strike the balance working smartly and strategically in the window.

"We are stepping up a big level now and need competition both in training and game time. The rigours of the Premier League mean we've had to add players in different areas."

Coventry's return to the Premier League caps the club's remarkable rise from the depths of the Football League back to the top level of the English game.

City went into administration in 2013 and were made to play at Northampton from July 2013 until September 2014, before being forced away from Coventry again in 2019 when they ground-shared with Birmingham for two years.

"It was a great year for us and the celebrations were great. It went beyond football in this city," said former Chelsea and Everton boss Lampard.

"I'm very excited to be here and get a club that's been out of the Premier League for 25 years. It is exciting at this moment but we want to challenge and do well."