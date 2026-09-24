Lagerbielke and Zeneli out of Romania clash as Potter puts emphasis on defence

Over a year since their last clean sheet and nearly two years since they last avoided conceding in a competitive match, it comes as no surprise that Sweden head coach Graham Potter has called on his side to be defensively solid against Romania on Friday night (25th September, 20:45 CEST).

The match in Solna is the first of four that Sweden will play across this extended international window, and make up the first four of their six games in Group B4 in the UEFA Nations League (UNL). That most recent competitive clean sheet came in their most recent UNL match; a 6-0 win over Azerbaijan in League C.

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"Defensive improvement is a high priority for this squad. The key is the balance between attacking and defensive play," said Potter, whose side scored seven times in four matches at the summer's World Cup, but shipped 10 in those same games.

With three inexperienced goalkeepers in the squad, there will be extra pressure on the defenders to show signs of improvement: "The defensive game is one of the things we want to develop," centre-back Carl Starfelt put bluntly.

Blagult will have to do without one of their defensive options for the game against Romania - Gustaf Lagerbielke arrived at the training camp with a groin problem which has not healed in time for the first fixture. Also, Sweden will be without midfielder Besfort Zeneli.

"Gustaf has made progress but will miss the game, and Besfort too. He has an ankle problem but will be fine - but not before tomorrow," Potter confirmed.

Follow Sweden's UNL campaign on Flashscore.