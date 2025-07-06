Tribal Football
Most Read
CLOSER? Arsenal reach agreement over Gyokeres fee with Sporting CP
DONE DEAL: Arsenal sign Chelsea wing-back Washington
Prem move still on as Brentford pull out of Cajuste deal
Chelsea inform Man Utd of Nkunku asking price

Kroos says few can replace him, fires warning to Xabi Alonso

Tribal Football
Kroos says few can replace him, fires warning to Xabi Alonso
Kroos says few can replace him, fires warning to Xabi AlonsoGONZALEZ OSCAR / Alamy / Profimedia
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has hinted that his former club may struggle to find a suitable replacement for him.

Since retiring as a Champions League winner, the former Germany international has regularly shared views on Los Blancos.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to him, Madrid’s struggles stem from a lack of midfield control, something he once provided.

“They’re still missing a profile like mine, they’re still looking for it. There aren’t many players like that, and the ones that are there aren’t easy to get,” said Kroos.

“It’s too early to judge Xabi’s Real Madrid. It takes time to evaluate the changes and implementation of his ideas.

“I’m sure Xabi knows how to correct things, as there are things that need to change, because with so much quality – things have to go well.”

Mentions
Kroos ToniAlonso XabiReal Madrid