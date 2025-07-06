Kroos says few can replace him, fires warning to Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has hinted that his former club may struggle to find a suitable replacement for him.

Since retiring as a Champions League winner, the former Germany international has regularly shared views on Los Blancos.

According to him, Madrid’s struggles stem from a lack of midfield control, something he once provided.

“They’re still missing a profile like mine, they’re still looking for it. There aren’t many players like that, and the ones that are there aren’t easy to get,” said Kroos.

“It’s too early to judge Xabi’s Real Madrid. It takes time to evaluate the changes and implementation of his ideas.

“I’m sure Xabi knows how to correct things, as there are things that need to change, because with so much quality – things have to go well.”