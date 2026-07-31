Kieron Bowie joins Sassuolo on season-long loan from Verona

Scotland international Kieron Bowie has completed a season-long loan move from Hellas Verona to Serie A rivals Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old striker joined Verona from Hibernian in January after an impressive spell at Easter Road, scoring four goals in the Italian top flight following his move.

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However, after Verona’s relegation, Bowie will continue his career in Serie A with Sassuolo. The deal includes an option to buy, which could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

Verona confirmed the transfer in a statement, thanking Bowie and wishing him well for the next chapter of his career.

Bowie made his Scotland debut in June 2025 against Liechtenstein and will now look to build on his international experience while helping Sassuolo establish themselves in Serie A.