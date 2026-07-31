Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Kieron Bowie joins Sassuolo on season-long loan from Verona

Kieron Bowie joins Sassuolo on season-long loan from Verona
Kieron Bowie joins Sassuolo on season-long loan from VeronaSOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia

Scotland international Kieron Bowie has completed a season-long loan move from Hellas Verona to Serie A rivals Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old striker joined Verona from Hibernian in January after an impressive spell at Easter Road, scoring four goals in the Italian top flight following his move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, after Verona’s relegation, Bowie will continue his career in Serie A with Sassuolo. The deal includes an option to buy, which could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

Verona confirmed the transfer in a statement, thanking Bowie and wishing him well for the next chapter of his career.

Bowie made his Scotland debut in June 2025 against Liechtenstein and will now look to build on his international experience while helping Sassuolo establish themselves in Serie A.

Mentions
Serie AKieron BowieVeronaSassuoloFootball transfers

Related Articles

Sheffield United reject Sassuolo bid for defender Femi Seriki

Smicer would be "very sad" to see Curtis Jones join Inter: If Iraola wants him to stay...

Tonali reveals he wanted to "get the best deal for Newcastle" in Tottenham move