Kgatlana and Motlhalo headline South Africa squad for WAFCON 2026

Linda Motlhalo will be key for South Africa with her experience

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis has named her squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), selecting several stalwart players with World Cup experience.

The tournament in Morocco from July 26 to August 16 serves as a qualifier for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which will be played in Brazil next year, with the four semi-finalists advancing to the global finals.

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Two more teams will have the chance to book their places through the intercontinental play-offs.

Striker Thembi Kgatlana, midfielders Linda Motlhalo and Refiloe Jane, defenders Lebohang Ramalepe and Bambanani Mbane, and goalkeepers Kaylin Swart and Andile Dlamini have all been included.

There is a return for Robyn Moodaly-Salgado, who had previously retired from football, and she joins her spouse, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, in the squad. The latter suffered a horrific broken leg at the previous WAFCON last year.

Striker Hildah Magaia, who is currently unattached, also gets the nod. She scored the two goals in the final of the 2022 edition that secured victory over Morocco and South Africa’s only continental title to date.

Banyana Banyana have been drawn in Group B and open their campaign against Tanzania in Casablanca on July 27. They also face Ivory Coast four days later and Burkina Faso on August 4.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the quarter-finals.

Banyana Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers: Kaylin Swart (JVW), Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kebotseng Moletsane (University of Fort Hare).

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lonathemba Mhlongo (University of the Western Cape), Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Asanda Hadebe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Antonia Maponya (University of the Western Cape), Khutso Pila (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede (FC Nordsjælland, Denmark), Noxolo Cesane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado (JVW), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City, Scotland), Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Refiloe Jane (TS Galaxy Queens), Sibulele Holweni (University of the Western Cape), Isabella Ludwig (Mamelodi Sundowns), Robyn Moodaly-Salgado (JVW), Amogelang Motau (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Fikile Magama (University of the Western Cape).

Forwards: Hildah Magaia (unattached), Thembi Kgatlana (Tigres UANL, Mexico), Ronnel Donnelly (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zoe October (University of the Western Cape).