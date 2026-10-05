Kenya fail to impress in drab stalemate with Rwanda

Kenya’s national team concluded their October FIFA international break without a win from three matches after another unsatisfactory display saw them settle for a 1-1 draw against Rwanda in a friendly fixture at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Monday.

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy made five changes from the previous starting XI against Guinea, with goalkeeper Bryne Omondi dropping to the bench and being replaced by Farouk Shikhalo.

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Other changes saw Ben Stanley Omondi, Rooney Onyango, Duke Abuya, and Micah Obiero miss out, with Michael Kibwage, Amos Wanjala, Hannif Wesonga, and Job Ochieng returning to the starting XI.

The game started slowly with both sides trying a defensive approach, but Rwanda almost stunned Kenya in the ninth minute when forward Innocent Nshuti fumbled with the ball in the area, allowing Kibwage to clear the danger.

In the 11th minute, Nshuti powered a goal-bound header from a corner kick but Kibwage came to Kenya’s rescue after reacting quickly to make a superb goal-line clearance.

This was the 17th time that Rwanda and Kenya were meeting in all competitions, with Kenya managing seven wins and losing twice; seven matches had ended in a draw.

Rwanda custodian Adolphe Hakizimana remained untested for the better part of the opening 20 minutes, with a defence marshalled by Elie Iradukunda, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Clement Niyigena, and Darryl Nkulikiyimana managing to keep Kenyan forwards led by youngster Ryan Ogam at bay.

Rwanda dominate

Ahead of the game, Kenya and Rwanda had participated in the opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Kenya lost their opener 1-0 against Eritrea before losing 1-0 against Guinea in matchday two. Rwanda started with a 3-1 win against Lesotho, and later defeated Cape Verde 2-1 to top Group K with a maximum of six points.

Chrispine Erambo almost broke the deadlock for Kenya in the 38th minute when he unleashed a ferocious effort from outside the box, but the ball went over the bar. That was Kenya’s first chance of the game.

With five minutes left to the half-time whistle, Ogam tested Hakizimana, who had punched the ball back into play, before Manzur Okwaro saw his strike saved by the keeper to help keep the scoreline 0-0 at the break.

The second half got underway with Rwanda coach Stephen Constantine making four changes. Hamiss, Gilbert Byiringiro, Djihad Bizimana, and Joy Lance Mickels were introduced for Kevin Muhire, Obed Uwumukiza, Samuel Gueulette, and Abeddy Biramahire.

Kenya have now played three matches and failed to win even one Rwanda FA.

Immediately after coming on, Biramahire saw his glancing header go inches wide before Erambo's corner from the left side was cleared off by a header. Aboud Omar made another timely intervention to clear a cross from Shariff Sabuni.

McCarthy rings the changes

McCarthy made his first change for Kenya in the 60th minute when Ben Stanley came in for the hard-working Erambo, but it was still Rwanda dominating proceedings.

Two minutes later, Kenya suffered a blow after defender and captain Aboud Omar was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury, to be replaced by Rooney Onyango.

With time running out, McCarthy made other changes with Stanley Wilson being replaced by Mohamed Bajaber, while Frank Odhiambo was introduced in place of Wesonga.

With the draw, Kenya, who used the friendly as part of their preparations for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, finished the FIFA window without a win.

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