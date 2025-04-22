Keane: Emery’s job isn’t to keep Watkins ‘happy’

Roy Keane defended Marcus Rashford after he was picked over Ollie Watkins in Aston Villa's starting XI against Manchester City.

Watkins had expressed his frustration at being benched after Rashford’s loan move from Manchester United.

Against Pep Guardiola’s men, he was named among the substitutes, and the Red Devils great has backed Unai Emery’s decision.

"Rashford obviously has a good track record here with United. He's produced in big games before,” Keane told Sky Sports.

"So, it's a tough decision for the manager to make. But he's got vast experience of making these big decisions. When a manager is asked about keeping players happy, that's not his job.

"A manager's job is not to keep players happy, it's to get results. This manager is doing it. And it's a good option to have in terms of coming off the bench."