Kaizer Chiefs drop more points as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates take advantage

Kaizer Chiefs spoke in the build-up to their home clash with Stellenbosch FC about still being in the title race in the Betway Premiership, but fell further behind on Tuesday after they were held to a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

That result, coupled with a handsome win for Mamelodi Sundowns at Richards Bay and victory for Orlando Pirates at home to TS Galaxy, means they now find themselves nine points behind the league leaders, albeit with a game in hand.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here is a round-up of Tuesday’s results.

Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch FC

Sinoxolo Kwayiba netted his second goal of the season to give Stellenbosch the lead early in the second half, but Chiefs were not behind for long as Mdu Shabalala scored with a shot on the turn.

Chiefs had the majority of possession and chances, but as has been the case throughout this season, failed to make them count.

That is now five draws in their last six league games and, while they remain unbeaten in the Betway Premiership, they keep slipping further away from the leaders.

Orlando Pirates 3-0 TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy arrived at Pirates having demoted head coach Bernard Parker and were well beaten in the end.

Pirates went ahead early through Boitumelo Radiopane after he was set up by good work from Oswin Appollis.

They doubled their advantage through Tshepang Moremi and made the points safe as Simphiwe Masilela scored his first professional goal.

It was a comprehensive victory and a good way for Pirates to bounce back from the disappointment of their MTN8 final loss to Sundowns at the weekend.

Richards Bay 1-4 Mamelodi Sundowns

Another polished performance from the Brazilians as they stay top of the table with 23 points from nine games, one more than Pirates, though they have also played a game more.

Tashreeq Matthews, playing in his 77th consecutive game for the side, opened the scoring before Iqraam Rayners headed in a second before halftime.

Rayners was on the scoresheet again in the second half before Fawaaz Basadien was the unlikely scorer of the fourth.

Richards Bay had drawn level through Lwandle Mabuya midway through the opening period but were no match for the visitors in the end.

Durban City 1-2 AmaZulu

AmaZulu claimed bragging rights and cemented their place in third in the table with a derby win against Durban City, though striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya failed to find the net on this occasion as his bit to break the PSL record and net in an eight consecutive game failed.

Mlondi Mbanjwa had Usuthu in front early and Athini Maqokola added a second before the break.

Haashim Domingo pulled one back with 15 minutes to go, but the visitors held on for the win as their fantastic start to the season continued.